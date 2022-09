COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to a fire in an apartment on Thursday, in the area of Austin Bluffs Parkway and Academy Boulevard.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 1, CSFD responded to the apartment on Morning Sun Avenue, where it quickly extinguished the small fire.

According to CSFD, the two people living in the apartment were treated for minor injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.