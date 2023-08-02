(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A kitchen fire in the late evening hours of Tuesday, Aug. 1 has displaced four people, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD).

CSFD reported at around 10 p.m. on Tuesday night that firefighters were called to the Fountain Springs Apartments near East Fountain Boulevard and South Powers Boulevard, about a reported kitchen fire. Within minutes of arrival, crews were able to contain the fire, and no other apartment units were impacted.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Fire Department

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Fire Department

CSFD said one person was treated for smoke inhalation on the scene.