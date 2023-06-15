(COLORADO SPRINGS) — An article from the Associated Press (AP) states that the alleged suspect in the Club Q shooting is expected to strike a plea deal “to state murder and hate charges that would ensure at least a life sentence,” after the shooting on Nov. 20, 2022, that killed five people and wounded several others.

AP reports Colorado law requires victims to be notified of plea deals and several victims are telling AP that they have been given advance notice by state prosecutors that the suspect will plead guilty to charges and those charges would ensure the maximum sentence of life behind bars.

Federal and state authorities and defense attorneys declined to comment to AP on a possible plea deal, according to the article. The alleged Club Q shooter was originally facing more than 320 counts after the deadly attack.

According to AP, the possible legal resolution follows a series of jailhouse calls from the suspect to the AP “expressing remorse and the intention to face the consequences at the next scheduled court hearing this month.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

It is the policy of FOX21 News to name the suspect of a mass shooting incident once and to show their image once. FOX21 News will refrain from doing so after the first instance, so as not to glorify their actions. Any articles on our website from outside sources may not reflect this policy.