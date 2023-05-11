FOX21 News will live stream the Red Carpet Reception for the 8th Annual Angel Gala in this article, beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 20.

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The 8th Annual Angel Gala presented by Purpose Planning, which benefits the Colorado Springs-based nonprofit, Angels of America’s Fallen, is set to take place on Saturday, May 20, and will honor the children of America’s fallen military, peace officers, and firefighting professionals.

The Angel Gala will take place at The Broadmoor and will include show-stopping child performances and inspired stories, along with a gourmet meal and dancing to follow.

Courtesy: Angels of America’s Fallen

DETAILS: 8th Annual Angel Gala

Date: Saturday, May 20

Location: The Broadmoor, Broadmoor Hall

VIP Reception: 5-5:30 p.m. (VIP Ticket Holders ONLY)

Reception: 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Program: 6:30-9 p.m.

Angel After Party: 9-11 p.m.

Purchase Tickets & Table Sponsorships, here

*All times are in Mountain Standard Time (MST)

FOX21 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Matt Meister and Mrs. Colorado Angie DiMattia-Veith will be interviewing guests on the red carpet during the reception, beginning at 5:30 p.m. and wrapping up at 6:30 p.m.

Courtesy: FOX21 News

Courtesy: FOX21 News

Courtesy: FOX21 News

Courtesy: FOX21 News

Courtesy: FOX21 News

Matt Meister Emcees Angel Gala, Angels of America’s Fallen

Courtesy: FOX21 News

Beginning at 7 p.m. there will also be a virtual edition of the Angel Gala, which will include a silent auction and a special giveaway, only for virtual viewers.

According to the Angels of America’s Fallen website, over 16,000 children have lost their military or first responder parent since 9/11, and the organization’s mission is to support those children through activities, grief counseling, and scholarships.

The Angel Gala is Black Tie/Formal attire and will feature a silent auction. Parking will be available in the adjacent Broadmoor parking garage.