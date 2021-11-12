Antibody treatment now available in Pueblo for those sick with COVID-19

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment has announced antibody treatment is available for people in the county who have either tested positive for COVID-19, or are at high risk of severe illness.

Even if you are not fully vaccinated, PDPHE says if you have been exposed to the virus and are at risk of developing severe illness, you may be eligible for antibody treatment.

This is an outpatient prodecure which is administered intravenously (a single infusion) or subcutaneously (four injections during a single visit) at hospitals, outpatient infusion centers, and doctors’ offices.

Patients are monitored for an hour following treatment.

The medication is free. Administration fees are taken care of by Medicaid, Medicare, and many health insurance plans.

The following conditions fall in the category of severe illness:

– Older age (65+)

– Obesity/Being overweight

– Pregnancy

– Chronic kidney disease

– Diabetes

– Cardiovascular disease

– Immunosuppressive disease/treatment

– Chronic lung disease

– Sickle cell disease

– Neurodevelopment disorders

– Medical-related technology dependence

