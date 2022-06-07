PUEBLO, Colo. — A second swimmer has died at Lake Pueblo State Park in the course of two days, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is reporting.

On Tuesday, CPW reported a call for a missing swimmer at Lake Pueblo State Park at 4:38 p.m.

CPW Rangers launched search and rescue efforts. A body was found at 6:01 in 25 feet of water. Witnesses told CPW Rangers that a man was in an inflatable about 300 feet offshore, and he jumped into the water, fearing his daughter was in distress. The man disappeared under the water and did not resurface. The incident is under investigation.

On Monday, 16-year-old David Marez died while swimming at Fish Hook Cove in Lake Pueblo.

The recovered remains of Tuesday’s swimmer were turned over to the Pueblo County Coroner to identify and determine cause of death.