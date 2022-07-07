PUEBLO, Colo. — Colorado Parks and Wildlife is reporting that another person has died at Lake Pueblo.

CPW said on Twitter that rangers responded to a report of a missing person off North Sailboard late Thursday afternoon. Using an underwater drone, rangers recovered a body in 17 feet of water.

The body was turned over to the Pueblo County Coroner’s office for identification, notification of relatives and determination of cause of death.

If a drowning is confirmed, it would be the 23rd in Colorado this year. The record is 34 in 2020.

This is a developing story, check back here for updates.