COLORADO SPRINGS (KXRM) — Anders Carlson, a 2017 graduate of The Classical Academy, was selected with the 30th pick in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers.

Carlson follows older brother, Daniel, to the NFL. The eldest was selected with the 167th overall pick in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings. Daniel will be entering his sixth season with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Anders Carlson converted 95 of 97 extra points at TCA. He also made 28 of 47 field-goal attempts, with a career-long of 52 yards as a junior for the Titans.

His kicking percentage increased to more than 71% as a member of the Auburn Tigers over a five-year period. Carlson’s best season came in 2020, connecting on 20 of 22 field goals.