Another body of water tests positive for blue-green algae

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo — The pond at Homestead Ranch Regional Park tested positive for blue-green algae while other county parks remain clear.

Homestead Ranch Regional Park already has a no boating and no swimming policy for the pond. The safety concern is mainly for dogs and horses that might jump in the pond or drink the water.

Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment recommendations:

Fishing is still permitted, but clean fish well and discard guts appropriately.

If people or pets contact the water, wash with clean water as soon as possible.

Contact Poison Control Center or veterinarian, if you or your pets experience nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, rash, irritated eyes, seizures, breathing problems or other unexplained illness if you had contact with the water.

Park staff sampled water from Willow Springs Ponds, Duckwood Pond in Fountain Creek Regional Park, the pond in Fox Run Regional Park and Drake Lake. They’re still waiting test results for Bear Creek in Bear Creek Regional Park.

CDPHE states the blue-green algae grows in slow moving bodies of water such as lakes.

Parks staff will be posting signs Saturday to avoid contact with the water.