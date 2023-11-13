(TRI-LAKES, Colo.) — The Tri-Lakes Women’s Club 3rd Annual Joys of the Season Holiday Home Tour is taking place this weekend, Friday, Nov. 17, and Saturday, Nov. 18.

The tour runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both days and offers participants a chance to get some decor inspiration and embrace the spirit of the holiday season. The tour features five professionally decorated homes in northern El Paso County neighborhoods including Woodmoor, Gleneagle, King’s Deer, and Flying Horse. Each home is decorated differently to showcase a diverse variety of styles and colors. This year’s themes include “A stroll down Santa Clause Lane,” “A Starry Night,” “Christmas Around the World” and more.

Jill Markworth and Gail Wittman are co-chairs of the event which they said people travel from all over to attend. “We have people from Denver, down to Pueblo coming,” Markworth said.

The tour starts at the Hospitality House (located at the Woodmoor Community Center). Guests can purchase tickets there, or pick them up if they preordered online. There will also be a Holiday Gift Shoppe, a Holiday Gift Basket Raffle, and complimentary refreshments.

All proceeds from the holiday home tour go back to the community through the Tri-Lakes Women’s Club grants program, which is open to all qualified community nonprofit organizations, public service agencies, and educational institutions serving the Tri-Lakes area.

An all-volunteer nonprofit organization, the Tri-Lakes Women’s Club has granted over $1 million since 1973. In addition, the club’s 250-plus members contribute countless hours of community service, as well as enjoy club-wide events and the activities of 20 interest groups.

According to the Tri-Lakes Women’s Club, the Joys of the Season is the only Holiday Home Tour between Woodland Park and Denver. They said it is already becoming a highly anticipated annual tradition for Front Range residents to enjoy with their family and friends.