COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The tree in Acacia Park will be lit for the holiday season at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20, followed by a short ceremony.

The ceremony will feature an address by Mayor John Suthers, musical performers and more!

Thanks to the City’s partnership with Downtown Colorado Springs, the 9th annual Skate in the Park is also underway for the season.

