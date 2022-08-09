WOODLAND PARK, Colo. — The annual Touch-A-Truck event is back for its 22nd year in Woodland Park, and the free community event is happening on Wednesday, August 10 at 10 a.m. to noon.

The event is happening at the Meadow Wood Sports Complex, and provides a hands-on opportunity for children to climb and crawl on more than 20 big trucks and emergency vehicles, while also learning about the personnel who operate them.

The event will include fire engines, police cars, school buses, snowplows, and more. For more information and to check out events from past years, click here.