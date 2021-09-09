Annual Tarantula Migration begins in southern Colorado; where you can see it

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The annual Tarantula Migration in southern Colorado is upon us.

Officials say the peak time to view the migration is mid-September near Comanche National Grassland south of La Junta.

Scientists say the majority of the spiders are 10-year-old males looking to mate with females hidden in Colorado’s grasslands.

According to Colorado State University, most tarantulas are seen in southeastern Colorado, throughout the counties bordering the Arkansas Valley (FremontProwers) and south, specifically in prairies.

Visit La Junta gives the following viewing tips:

September is the ideal time of year to view the tarantula migration.

There will still be some in October, and some are crawling about before that.

Venture out on a day that is warm, and preferably not too windy.

Some tarantulas will be active in late afternoon.

Things really pick up in the hour before sunset.

Around 5:45 p.m. -6:00 p.m. or so, and peak lasts about an hour.

Scout area where there are tarantula hawks, the spider hunting wasps that prey on tarantulas.

Ideal viewing south of La Junta on Highway 109 on the Comanche National Grassland

There are cars and trucks traveling the road at all times. People have to keep them on their radar!

Three species of tarantulas are reported from southeastern Colorado – Aphonopelma coloradanum (Chamberlin), Aphonopelma echinum (Chamberlin) (aka Colorado chocolate brown), and Aphonopelma hentzi (Girard) (aka Oklahoma brown).

For more information about the annual Tarantula Migration, check out Visit La Junta’s website.

