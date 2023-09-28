(COLORADO SPRINGS) — All Breed Rescue & Training (ABRT) is hosting its annual Bone Appetit Gala Dinner and Dessert Auction Event this Saturday, September 30th at the Cliff House at Pikes Peak in Manitou Springs.

Dr. Rachel Eken, a local human and dog chiropractor, will be the guest speaker and the event will include dinner and a dessert auction featuring cake from local Colorado Springs bakeries and restaurants.

ABRT is a nonprofit dog rescue and training organization based in Colorado Springs that rescues, rehabilitates, and finds forever families for dogs deemed unadoptable and facing euthanasia. In 2020, ABRT rescued 99 dogs.

Tickets are on sale now for the Bone Appetit Gala. Dinner starts at 6 p.m. and “Yappy Hour” begins at 5 p.m. Group discounts are available. You can find more info on the event by visiting ABRT’s Facebook event page or going to their website at www.haveanicedog.org/events.