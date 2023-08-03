(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Special Kids Special Families (SKSF) is hosting its annual Boots, Buckles & Chuckles event and fundraiser at Boot Barn Hall on Saturday, Sept. 30 and the event will feature comedian ventriloquist, Greg Claassen. The event raises funds for Zach’s Place, a childcare program supporting families raising children with disabilities.

SKSF promotes, strengthens, and supports children and adults living with disabilities and specialized care needs throughout their lifetime. SKSF writes that every month hundreds of children and their caregivers are supported by services and guidance provided by SKSF.

“Strong, healthy families are at the core of our goals and values,” said Derek Wilson, Director of Development and Communications. “The kids we look after are unique and require specialized care and attention. Moreover, we provide a break and support that parents need, while giving the child a chance for fun and challenging activities in a learning environment.”

Courtesy: Special Kids Special Families

FOX21 Morning News Anchor Abbie Burke is the Emcee for the event. The benefit requires pre-registration and early bird tickets are available through Aug. 31. Tickets are $85 a ticket, or $650 for a table of eight.

SKSF said the event is adult-centered and recommended ages are 15 years and older.

“Laughter really can be the best medicine! The care and respite provided to families served by SKSF is invaluable. These families are faced with hefty challenges on a daily basis that at times can feel overwhelming,” wrote SKSF. “The Night of Comedy event provides that “medicine” and levity that can be equally priceless to those who are investing in the good work and mission that SKSF provides.”