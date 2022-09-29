(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Bone Appetit Gala is happening at the Norris Penrose Event Center on Saturday, Oct. 1. Lauren Fox, Executive Director of All Breed Rescue and Training joined Abbie Burke to talk about the event.

All Breed Rescue and Training helps dogs that have been considered unadoptable and helps find forever homes for the dogs.

The annual fundraiser, the Bone Appetit Gala, is a black tie dinner, which will feature a guest speaker and dessert auction, which includes desserts donated by local bakeries and restaurants. All proceeds from the auction will go to All Breed Rescue and Training.

Courtesy: All Breed Rescue & Training

The event is happening on Saturday, Oct. 1 at 6:30 p.m. and Fox said tickets are limited.