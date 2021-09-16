Animal Friends Alliance to host adoption-fundraiser Sept. 17-19

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Animal Friends Alliance will be holding a part-adoption, part-fundraiser event on Friday, Sept. 17, until Sunday, Sept. 19.

Fort Collins real estate broker Dennis Schick of RE/MAX Alliance will be sponsoring all cat and kitten adoption fees to support Animal Friends Alliance’s Saving Pets Challenge national crowdfunding campaign that goes throughout the month of September.



All weekend long, every cat and kitten adoptee will be encouraged to make a donation in lieu of the normal adoption fee as a way to give back.

Though the weather may be slowly getting cooler, it’s still “kitten season” in Northern Colorado. Animal Friends Alliance has taken in 1,349 kittens so far in 2021.

“Our goal is to help animals in need, and this event serves the dual purpose of finding new families for these cats and kittens as well providing resources to save additional animals,” said Sarah Swanty, executive director of Animal Friends Alliance. “We’re so grateful to Dennis Schick for his generous sponsorship of cat and kitten adoption fees this weekend.”

The event will feature a mobile adoption event with kittens available at PetSmart Fort Collins from 10:00 a.m until 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18. Adopters can find even more cats and kittens at Animal Friends Alliance’s cat shelter.



For more information or to see a list of animals available for adoption from Animal Friends Alliance, visit SavingAnimalsToday.org.