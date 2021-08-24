Animal Friends Alliance breaking ground on new building Aug. 26

Exercising with your dog can be an excellent incentive to get out of the house and work out. If you know your dog loves the activity, you’re more likely to keep it up.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The Animal Friends Alliance is breaking ground on a brand new $2.8 million expansion to its original Taft Hill Campus as part of its “Bringing Paws Together” campaign.

The new facility is to continue the Alliance’s mission of caring for homeless animals and their families in the Northern Colorado region, this time with more space.

The groundbreaking ceremony will happen Thursday, Aug. 26, starting at 3:00 p.m.

The group’s mission is to offer the local community companion animal resources, services, education and more in order to prevent homelessness and promote for human-animal bonding.