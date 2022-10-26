(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Angel Flight West, a nonprofit that provides patient air travel, has seen more missions across Colorado since receiving a donation of ten hours of flight time on a Learjet 55 (N5572) from International Jet.

Angel Flight West is a volunteer-driven organization that arranges non-emergency air transportation for children and adults with severe medical conditions. The organization’s volunteer pilots provide safe passage to and from medical appointments at no cost to the passenger. Angel Flight West has served more than 20,000 passengers during its 39 years of service.

The donation from International Jet supports all expenses related to flight missions such as fuel, flight time, airplane and a crew, consisting of two members from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and 135 qualified pilots. The Learjet 55 is reaching new heights flying 500 mph to help patients in need, which averages $5,000 per hour and up to ten hours of flight time.

Angel Flight West provides many flights across Colorado for treatment at Children’s Hospital, UC Health and Denver Health. Its pilots fly from any small airport in and out of state. During the COVID pandemic, Angel Flight West partnered with Colorado Hospital Association and Project Cure to deliver Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to rural hospitals across Colorado.

According to Angel Flight West, one of the most daunting barriers to healthcare – that is second only to cost – is transportation. In-kind donations from pilots of Angel Flight West exceed $6 million, which helps over 5,000 passengers reach medical treatment.

Since 1983, Angel Flight West has provided more than 95,000 flights across the Western United States, according to a press release. The nonprofit stated that its network of more than 1,600 pilots throughout the 12 western states donate their aircraft, piloting skills and all flying costs to help families receive treatment that might otherwise be inaccessible.