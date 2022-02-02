An Officer & a Gentleman comes to Colorado Springs on March 2, 3

COLORADO SPRINGS ― The American Theatre Guild is bringing two performances of the Broadway show “An Officer & A Gentleman: First National Tour” to the Pikes Peak center as part of its “Broadway at the Pikes Peak Center” series. The show will take the stage on Wednesday, March 2, and Thursday, March 3.

Tickets start at $43 and are available for purchase here or in person at Pikes Peak Center box office. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE:

Wednesday, March 2, 2022 – 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 3, 2022 0 7:30 p.m.

The new musical, based on the Oscar-winning film and original screenplay by Douglas Day Stewart, will be visiting over 50 cities in its 2021-2022 season.

“A great movie can imbed itself into the cultural memory of a generation. Our goal was to build on that memory, finding new ways into the story through the lens of musical theater,” says producer Stephen Gabriel, Work Light Productions.

“Like all good stories, AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN is set in a specific world with its own culture, customs, and costumes—the U.S. Navy,” says co-writer and director Dick Scanlan. “And like all great stories, its themes are universal: love, valor, and how our reasons for pursuing a dream determine whether or not we’ll achieve it.”

The score is based on the 1980s catalogue of music of hits from those of Rick Springfield, Styx, Debbie Gibson, Richard Marx, Wilson Phillips, Pat Benatar and the Grammy-winning #1 hit single “Up Where We Belong.”

The show itself is written and directed by multiple Tony Award-nominee Dick Scanlan (Thoroughly Modern Millie, Everyday Rapture), choreographed by Patricia Wilcox (Motown, A Night with Janis Joplin) and music supervised and arranged by Dan Lipton (The Band’s Visit, The Last Ship), with orchestrations by Dan Lipton and Nathan Dame and dance arrangements by Gary Adler. Matt Kunkel will serve as Associate Director. It is produced by Work Light Productions, in association with Jamie Wilson.

The design team includes scenic design by Brett Banakis, costume design by Emilio Sosa, lighting design by Jen Schriever, sound design by Jon Weston, wig & hair design by Kelley Jordan, video design by Austin Switser, and casting by Wojcik | Seay Casting.

The story of “An Officer & A Gentleman” celebrates triumph over adversity. Zack Mayo has the raw talent and strength for the US Navy’s Officer Training School. Graduating from the elite program will secure Zack’s career and future. But only the brave and determined can endure the relentless commands of Drill Sergeant Foley, who is determined to weed out all those unable to pass the strenuous tests of knowledge, coordination and strength. On his journey of self-discovery, Zack finds comfort in the arms of a strong-willed local factory worker. But it isn’t until tragedy befalls a fellow candidate that Zack learns the importance of friendship, commitment and honor, finds the courage to be his best self and wins the heart of the woman he loves.