COLORADO SPRINGS — Following the death of El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Peery in the line of duty on Sunday, FOX21 is learning more about his dedication to serving his country and community.

Matthew Baden is an Army veteran who served with Deputy Peery in Iraq in 2003. Baden said Peery served as an airborne infantryman, or paratrooper, in the Army. His first duty station was in the 173rd Airborne Brigade in Italy between 2001-2004.

Baden said he met Peery when he was accepted to the scout/sniper platoon, where they worked alongside each other. The two participated in the airborne assault into Iraq in March of 2003, and earned both the Parachutist Badge with Bronze Star and Combat Infantry Badge (CIB).

Peery went on to serve in Afghanistan, Baden said, and served in the 4th Infantry Division at Fort Carson.





Photos courtesy of Matthew Baden