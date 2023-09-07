(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Crystal Creek Reservoir at Pikes Peak will be the location for the inaugural Youth Fishing Derby on Saturday, Sept. 9 according to the City of Colorado Springs.

The City said the event on Saturday will be from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The derby is open for children ages six to 15 years old. The first 100 kids in need of fishing supplies to participate in the derby will be provided with fishing gear.

“We are excited to partner with Colorado Parks and Wildlife and many other great organizations to offer this free, community event to get kids excited about getting outdoors to fish for maybe even the first time,” said Skyler Rorabaugh, manager of Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain. “Taking this opportunity to get our youth out in nature will not only create lasting memories, but also instill life lessons such as patience, responsibility, and respect. We look forward to hosting this derby for many years to come.”

The City said awards will be presented for the biggest and smallest fish, the most fish caught, the most variety of fish, and the first fish. Free lunch and vehicle access to Pikes Peak Highway will be provided. For participants aged 15 and younger, a state fishing license is not required.