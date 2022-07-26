COLORADO SPRINGS — July 26 marks the 32nd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

Roughly 61 million people identify with a disability, making this population the largest minority group in the nation.

The Rocky Mountain ADA Center is part of the national network of ADA Centers, which are grant funded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. It provides free technical assistance, information dissemination, research and training on the ADA for Colorado Springs.

