American Red Cross Evacuation Center open now for fire evacuees

DENVER – The American Red Cross of Colorado has opened an evacuation center ready to accommodate anyone needing information or other assistance due to the wildfires.

Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for residents and businesses located in several areas. Red Cross volunteers are standing by to help people with immediate needs, supplies and support.

The evacuation center is located at the YMCA of Northern Colorado at 2800 Dagny Way, Lafayette, CO 80026.

The Red Cross will be available for addition support and help as it is requested from the counties, cities and Emergency Operation Centers involved.