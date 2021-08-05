American Lung Association starts vape-free schools scholarship fund

DENVER– One in every five teenagers are vaping with one in four teenagers using a minimum of one tobacco product, according to a study recently released by the American Lung Association.

In Colorado, high-school-age tobacco product use rates are around 28%.

As of today, the American Lung Association has launched a brand new fund called the Vape-Free Schools Scholarship Fund in order for teenagers to receive tobacco addiction education, smoking cessation tips and support.

The scholarship fund drive has set the cost of $400 per training seat for students with the end goal of raising $400,000 going to 1,000 schools by the end of 2021.

Ellen Penrod, executive director of the American Lung Association, said, “With 28% of Colorado high school students using tobacco products, our communities need help to support students impacted by tobacco use.”

The initiative contains two separate programs, both intended for school-age young adults.

The program called INDEPTH is intended to be an alternative-to-suspension program for any students found vaping, smoking or chewing on school grounds that will teach them about nicotine dependence and how to establish healthy, life-long boundaries.

The Not-On-Tobacco program is a voluntary class for teenagers wanting to quit vaping or smoking. In its ten sessions, the class will offer education, tools and support.

To donate to the fund, visit Lung.org/scholarship. To get more information about the Vape-Free Schools Initiative program or submit your school for the scholarship, go to Lung.org/vape-free-schools or contact the program coordinators at Vapefree@Lung.org.