Amendment passes that postpones Space Command’s move to Alabama

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado’s 5th District Representative Doug Lamborn says his National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) Amendment has passed, which keeps Space Command in Colorado Springs, for now.

According to Lamborn, the amendment prohibits the movement of the United States Space Command to Huntsville, Alabama until after the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GOA) and the Department of Defense (DOD) reviews the decision to relocate.

Great news for Colorado Springs! My #NDAA amendment passed, which prohibits the movement of @US_SpaceCom until after the GAO and DoD IG reviews I requested are complete. We must ensure this decision was free of any political influence. — Rep. Doug Lamborn (@RepDLamborn) September 2, 2021

This comes after the Chief Defense Development Officer with the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC Reggie Ash learned politics may have been a factor in the decision to move Space Command.