COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs’ Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services Department is teaming up with Butterfly Effect Theatre of Colorado (BETC) to present “Amelia’s Big Idea.”

“Amelia’s Big Idea,” a musical for kids will be hosted at Antlers Park on July 23 at noon.

The musical is based on a child who wants to build a dog park in her hometown. This free outdoor event is one of many taking place throughout Colorado Springs to recognize National Park and Recreation Month.

Antlers Park, one of the City’s Downtown Historic Parks, is currently in the design phase for a new dog park based on recommendations in the Downtown Historic Parks Master Plan. Funding for this improvement was approved by voters who passed ballot measure 2B in the November 2019 election, allowing the City to maintain $7 million in excess 2018 TABOR revenue.

BETC, formerly known as Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company, has been presenting theatrical stories enriching Colorado communities for 15 years. BETC aims to serve diverse communities and cultivate an inclusive environment for artists and audiences.