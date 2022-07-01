CIMARRON HILLS, Colo. — The Cimarron Hills Fire Protection District’s (CHFPD) new Ambulance 1381 is fully in service for the community since early morning.

Ambulance 1381 is the culmination of a year-long research and development process that aims to decrease response times to the Cimarron Hills community. It will be staffed every day of the year with two personnel –one Paramedic and one Emergency Medical Technician.

The 2014 Dodge Ram 4500 ambulance was purchased from the Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Department.

Through the provision of Advanced Life Support (ALS) transport Ambulance 1381 will predominantly serve the residents and visitors of the Cimarron Hills district. As a community partner, CHFPD will also provide mutual aid assistance to other area fire departments and districts as requested.

CHFPD said they “would like to thank our amazing community for their unwavering support of our firefighters, EMTs, and Paramedics.”