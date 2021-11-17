Amber Alert: Lilly Ingalsbe last seen in Westminster on Tuesday

Lilly Ingalsbe, 11, was reported missing from Westminster on Nov. 16, 2021. At right, Ingalsbe is pictured on the day she went missing. (Credit: Westminster Police Department)

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigations has activated an amber alert for 11-year-old Lilly Ingalsbe in Westminster.

Lilly is described as a white female, 5’02” and 111 pounds. She has red hair and brown eyes.

Lilly was last wearing a red, button-up flannel, blue jeans, black shoes, black glasses, and an orange backpack. At 3 p.m., the time she was last seen, Lilly was walking to Countryside Park. Her mother reported her missed at about 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

If you see Lilly or know of her whereabouts, you’re asked to call 911 or the Westminster Police: 303-658-4360.

November 17 2021 11:59 pm