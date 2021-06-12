2-year-old in car stolen in Denver found safe

DENVER — Amber Alert for 2-year-old Jayleel Jones out of Denver Saturday has been canceled. He has been located and is safe.

Authorities said, Jayleel was in a black Kia with Colorado license plate BELLZ92 when it was stolen in the 900 block of Quebec Street by a white man in his early 30s with a shaved head and heavy build and that the vehicle had been last seen at 2:32 p.m. at 8th Street and Monaco Parkway.

Jones was wearing a Looney Toons T-shirt with navy blue shorts and white high-tops. He has diamond earrings, and his hair is in cornrows.

