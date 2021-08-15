Amber Alert issued for missing 12-year-old Grand Junction girl traveling with boyfriend

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – The Colorado Bureau of Investigations (CBI) issued an Amber Alert Sunday morning for a 12-year-old who is believed to have possibly been kidnapped by her 20-year-old boyfriend.

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office hopes the public can help find Audra Hadrath, whom police think left her residence in the 200 block of Village Lane in Grand Junction overnight.

Teresa “Toby” Ochoa (Credit: Mesa County Sheriff’s Office)

Police believe she is traveling with her boyfriend, Teresa “Toby” Ochoa, in a green 1999 Toyota 4Runner with the license plate AFQS92 to the Denver Metro area, possibly Northglenn.

Audra is described as a 12-year-old girl, 5-foot-4, 119 pounds, with sandy blonde hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with gray shorts.

If seen, immediately call 911.