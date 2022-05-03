COLORADO SPRINGS — Amazon’s Career Choice program will provide full-time tuition its to employees seeking a degree or certificate from Pikes Peak Community College, according to the school.

PPCC’s low tuition cost, flexible class options, and nearly 200 degrees and certificates, “will allow Amazon employees to get the most out of their benefit,” said PPCC’s Communications Coordinator.

And, the Amazon Career Choice benefit, as it’s called, pays students first. This means that any additional financial aid Amazon employees qualify could be money in their pocket for supplies, living expenses and more.

“Investing in its employees is a wise strategy to recruit and retain employees,” said Chelsy Harris, associate vice president for strategic partnerships at Amazon. “Amazon’s commitment to debt-free education for its employees provides an economic boost to the Pikes Peak region and expands access to PPCC’s career training and transfer programs for thousands.”

Amazon said it provides its employees with a variety of education and upskilling opportunities including full college tuition, industry certifications designed to lead to in-demand jobs, and foundational skills such as English language proficiency, high school diplomas, and GEDs.

The company is investing $1.2 billion in the U.S. to upskill more than 300,000 Amazon employees by 2025. Amazon hopes to help move frontline employees into higher-paying, in-demand jobs to grow individual skills.

Kovaly said she believes that the partnership supports both individual educational growth and the overall economic engine of the Pikes Peak region.

Amazon employees can now enroll at PPCC for the summer semester.