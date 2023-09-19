(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Amazon announced on Tuesday, Sept. 19 that it is hiring 250,000 employees throughout the U.S. with nearly 1,300 openings in the Colorado Springs area.

Amazon said the openings will be in full-time, seasonal, and part-time roles from packing and picking to sorting and shipping, available to applicants from all backgrounds and experience levels.

Amazon said the roles will offer pay between $17 to $28 depending on position and location. Amazon will also offer new benefits, including a new emergency savings program, and a financial assistance pilot program, along with health, vision, and dental insurance available to new hires from day one.

Amazon is hosting a series of hiring events beginning Friday, Sept. 22 in various markets across the country. For more information visit Amazon’s website.