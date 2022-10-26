(DENVER) — Amazon is looking to hire about 3,500 positions across Colorado, including more than 2,550 jobs in the Denver area and about 850 jobs in Colorado Springs on Wednesday, Oct. 26.

The company will host a Warehouse Hiring Event from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Hilton Inverness located on 200 Inverness Drive West in Englewood. New job candidates will get to enjoy music, food and Amazon swag giveaways at the event.

Amazon hiring events are looking to recruit full-time, seasonal, and part-time work available throughout its operational sites with potential sign-on bonuses ranging from $1,000 to $3,000. Locations in need of new employees include Denver, Lakewood, Aurora, and Colorado Springs.

Available jobs range from stowing, picking, packing, sorting, shipping customer orders, and more. Those interested in working for Amazon can find a list of open positions based on region by clicking the link.