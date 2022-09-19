COLORADO SPRINGS – This week of September 19-23, FOX21 Morning News is highlighting Colorado Springs Fitness Week as Craig, Abbie and Matt each try our personal gyms of choice to workout. In all, we’re showing off the variety of fitness experiences you can take advantage of throughout the city.

First up is Craig’s choice of F45 at Northgate, so click on the video to share in all that they have to offer, and thanks to Coach Nachelle and Coach Abbie plus all the wonderful people for the awesome experience, so we encourage people to just get out there and get active!

There are 10 gyms and studios taking part in Colorado Springs Fitness Week, all are offering opportunities to try out a class for just five bucks, and you can find more information at coloradospringsfitnessweek.com.