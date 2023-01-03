(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Alpine Bank Colorado Springs invites the community to its grand opening celebration from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan 19.

The branch is located at 90 South Cascade Avenue, Suite 100 in downtown Colorado Springs.

The ceremonial ribbon-cutting is planned for 5:30 p.m. and refreshments will be served. Alpine Bank is offering prize giveaways and complimentary professional headshots from photographer Don Jones from Studio 9 Commercial Photography.

“Alpine Bank celebrates 50 years in Colorado in 2023, and its first year serving southern Colorado,” said Market President Matthew Hanson. “We’re thrilled to be in the center of the vibrant downtown core and excited to bring our unique brand of community banking to the Springs.”

Parking will be available on street level or underneath the building in the garage; Alpine Bank will provide parking validation for all guests for the evening.