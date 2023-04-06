(COLORADO SPRINGS)— As the growing season starts in southern Colorado, so do the sniffles that come with allergy season.

Melting spring snow is offering a drink of water for pollinating trees and kicking allergies into high gear.

“And that will just feed those trees and allow them to bloom stronger and release that pollen. I think the pollen counts are going to go a little wild here over the next couple of weeks,” said Dr. Eric Caplan, with Colorado ENT & Allergy.

A recent study in the National Academy of Sciences shows allergy season is starting sooner and lasting longer.

The study found pollen season lasts about three weeks longer. The study says pollen is also more intense, with 20% more pollen in the air compared to 30 years ago.

Colorado ENT & Allergy in Colorado Springs says they’re already seeing a spike in pollen and people with allergies.

“Then that wind kicks up. So that wind will hit our eyes and carry that pollen. And that’s why we get those eye symptoms, those nose symptoms. And we’re itchy and scratchy,” said Dr. Caplan.

Dr. Caplan says knowing what your allergic to is the best way to control flare ups.

“Skin testing is pretty straight forward. There’s no needles, no shots, just a little piece of plastic on the back. We can skin test any age. It usually takes about 15 to 20 minutes and then you leave our office knowing what you’re allergic to,” said Dr. Caplan.

“You leave with that individualized medical plan that goes over things that you can do in the environment, things that you can do medication wise. And if you’re a candidate for immunotherapy, which is that natural alternative to medicines that a lot of people are looking for.”

