(COLORADO SPRINGS) — An alleged trespasser was arrested following a struggle with officers that resulted in a taser deployment and an officer falling from the stairs Thursday night on March 23, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

Shortly after 10:10 p.m., officers were called to the 4300 block of Morning Sun Avenue on reports of a trespasser in the building. Arriving officers found a man, later identified as Alberto Soria, sitting in the stairway of the building.

When officers attempted to identify the suspect, he refused to comply and began collecting his personal property as if he was preparing to leave, according to CSPD. Officers told Soria he was being detained when he suddenly reached towards his lower back as if reaching for a weapon, stated CSPD.

Police grabbed the suspect’s arms to prevent him from accessing any weapons. While attempting to put Soria into handcuffs, the suspect along with the officers fell to the ground. During the struggle, Soria thrust his body causing one of the officers to fall down a flight of stairs, per CSPD.

Officers deployed a taser to eventually detain the suspect. The officer who fell from the stairs sustained minor injuries and was treated at a hospital.

Soria was transported to a Criminal Justice Center for unrelated warrants and served for obstruction.