(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of drugs after a hit-and-run traffic crash at West Brookside Street and Ivy Place near South Nevada Avenue and I25.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) on Sunday, April 23 at around 2 p.m. police were called to a hit-and-run reported at W. Brookside St. and Ivy Pl.

Police said the suspected driver who they identified as Joshua Griffin-Kohn who was allegedly going the wrong way on a one-way street at a high rate of speed, hit a westbound vehicle on W. Brookside St. The driver of the hit vehicle was taken to the hospital where it was determined they sustained serious bodily injury.

Griffin-Kohn left their vehicle and left the area on foot, and other drivers and witnesses followed the suspect to a business on the 1900 block of S. Nevada Ave according to police.

Officers contacted the Griffin-Kohn inside the business and he was allegedly not compliant. Police said, Griffin-Kohn resisted the officer’s efforts but was taken into custody. Police say Griffin-Kohn was found to have a felony arrest warrant and was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of drugs.

Griffin-Kohn was booked into the Criminal Justice Center for his outstanding warrant along with vehicular assault and related traffic offenses. Officers thank the citizen witness who provided valuable assistance in finding the suspect.