(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man was arrested for an alleged stabbing that occurred Saturday night, June 24, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

Shortly after 9:35 p.m., officers responded to reports of a stabbing in the 500 block of South Circle Drive. A man was found with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, per CSPD. The knife was recovered on scene and no other persons were injured, said CSPD.

The suspect, identified as 39-year-old Ricky K. Rhodes, had run away on foot but later returned to the scene and was arrested, according to police.