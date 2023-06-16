(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A suspect has been arrested after officers were called to a carjacking and found the victims and witnesses to the crime detaining the alleged suspect, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

CSPD said on Thursday, June 15 at around 3 p.m. officers were called to about a car-jacking/robbery in the 1500 block of North Circle Drive near Palmer Park Boulevard. While officers were on their way, it was found the caller gave the wrong address and that the incident was happening at East Platte Avenue and North Murray Boulevard.

Officers on the scene found the suspect was caught by the victims and witnesses as they were allegedly attempting to steal a Sprinter van. The suspect tried to leave the area with the witnesses chasing them. They caught the suspect and police say after a struggle were able to detain him until police arrived.