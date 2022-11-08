(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A driver who was allegedly distracted looking at their cell phone caused a three-car pileup involving an El Paso County Sheriff’s Office deputy according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

CSPD said at around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7, officers were called to the area of East Platte Avenue and North Academy Boulevard. According to CSPD, there was a three-vehicle crash, a person was allegedly driving distracted, looking down at their cell phone when they hit another vehicle, which then hit the rear of the deputy’s vehicle.

CSPD said there were no injuries reported, and the driver of the first car was cited for careless driving.