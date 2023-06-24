(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a suicidal suspect for assaulting an officer Friday morning, June 23.

At approximately 11:20 a.m., officers responded to the 3300 block of West Portal Drive on reports of a suicidal suspect who was trespassing, according to CSPD. Upon arrival, officers informed the suspect, later identified as 32-year-old Cecilia Sandoval, she was under arrest.

CSPD said Sandoval was safely placed in handcuffs. While being escorted out, Sandoval kicked an officer in the knee.

The suspect was charged with First Degree Criminal Trespass, Resisting Arrest, and Second Degree Assault.