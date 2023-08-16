(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after two businesses were allegedly robbed at gunpoint in southeast Colorado Springs on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

CSPD said on Tuesday at around 9:35 p.m. police received a report of a robbery at a business in the 2400 block of South Academy Boulevard near Astrozon Boulevard. When officers arrived they learned a suspect allegedly entered two businesses in the area and attempted to rob them a gunpoint.

The suspect left the area with an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect has not been found by CSPD and the investigation continues at this time.