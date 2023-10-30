(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — The Saint Charles Fire is now 99% contained and all pre-evacuations have been lifted.

According to the Saint Charles Fire Facebook page, firefighters will return to the fireline on Tuesday, Oct. 31. “Firefighters did not return to the line today due to hazardous driving conditions and limited access to the fireline. Equipment retrieval and fire suppression repair activities will resume on Tuesday.”

According to the Rye Fire Protection District, all pre-evacuations were lifted as of 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28.

On Friday, Nov. 3, according to the Facebook page, temperatures could reach a high of 50 degrees, so the public is advised that smoke may be visible within the fire perimeter.

The fire started on Saturday, Oct. 14 about a mile and a half northeast of San Isabel.