FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — After weeks of closures to government offices following a cyber attack in Fremont County, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) has announced that all inmate account data for the county has been lost.

The cyber attack began on Aug. 17, and since then, government offices have been heavily impacted, as officials and employees from the Governor’s Office of Information Technology attempted to recover any data that had been lost.

Due to the cyber attack’s impacts, FCSO said the Inmate Accounting systems have been deemed unrecoverable. This means that any ledger data for inmates’ accounts is unrecoverable.

FCSO said that local account managers have used physical records to find the last known balances for most inmates actively in custody as of August 15, 2022, and these will be the balances the Detention Center will reflect on an inmate’s account when services are restored.

Because funds may have been placed in an inmate’s account since Aug. 15, FCSO will honor deposits made to an account after the inmate’s last known balance with proof of a receipt for the transaction.

This will apply to funds added via JailATM.com, cash transactions using the lobby kiosk at the FCSO, and any check or money orders that were delivered.

FCSO said any inmates who were actively in custody at the time of this incident who have no proof of a prior balance will be given a $75.00 deposit to their account. This is based on the average balance of inmates currently in FCSO custody.

Inmates with a debt balance prior to this incident will have all debts cleared.

Proof of receipts may be physically brought to the FCSO building, 100 Justice Center Road, Cañon City, CO 81212, or emailed to accounts@fremontso.com.