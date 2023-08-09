(COLORADO SPRINGS) — All Breed Rescue & Training (ABRT) will be hosting their 24th annual Romp Event on Saturday, Aug. 26.

The event will be held in honor of National Homeless Animals Day at the ABRT facility, on 410 ½ East Fillmore Street. The free dog-themed carnival will be open to the public and well-behaved leashed dogs are welcome.

Courtesy: All Breed Rescue & Rescue

Food, drinks, vendors, training demonstrations, and much more will be at the event starting at 11:00 a.m.

You can also buy a ticket to win over 100 different raffle baskets. ABRT said ticket sales will help continue to fund their mission to rescue dogs deemed ‘unadoptable’ and finding them forever homes.