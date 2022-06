COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Youth Symphony is getting ready to take its talents abroad to give students the opportunity to travel the globe and share the message of music.

CSYS offers nine individual groups so that every student at every skill level can learn and celebrate music together.

About 350 young musicians are accepted by audition every year to take part in one of their programs.

