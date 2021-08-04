ALERT: Two missing Colorado Springs children, 10 & 1 yrs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered child/missing alert for two missing Colorado Springs children.

Ten-year-old Alexis Jordan, approximately five feet, six inches and 180 lbs., and one-year-old Amari Jordan, height and weight unknown, were last seen this morning around 10:15 a.m. on the 3000 block of Spotted Tail Drive in Colorado Springs.

Alexis was last seen wearing a green t-shirt, possibly a pink tank top and black leggings. It is unknown what Amari was wearing when last seen.

The suspect in question is Stacie Kirkbride aka Stacie Jordan, a 41-year-old female who is approximately five feet, five inches and 195 pounds. She was last seen wearing a Kum & Go hoodie with gray leopard pants,

Kirkbride is known to be driving a gray Saturn Vue with white driver-side paneling.

The license plate number is a Colorado plate: BVH846.

Below is the downloadable PDF of the missing child poster as issued by CBI: