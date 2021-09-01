ALERT: Shooting in 4500 block of Galley Road in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– A shooting took place around 3:24 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 1, at the Ent Credit Union on 4545 Galley Road in Colorado Springs, Colo.



Two individuals were injured on the scene, both of whom were taken from the scene for treatment.



The extent of injuries and motive for the shooting is unknown at this time. The investigation is still ongoing.



The Colorado Springs Police Department and the Colorado Springs Fire Department are on the scene as well as EMTs.

The 4500 block of Galley Road is now closed from San Miguel Street and Moffat circle because of police activity. Motorists are advised to avoid the area at this time until further notice.

Anyone who was a witness to this event or has any information regarding the shooting is asked to call the CSPD at 719-444-7000.

FOX21 News has a crew on the scene. This story will be updated as it progresses.